Barangay tanod, wife arrested in Lorega drug-bust

An active barangay tanod and his wife were collared in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City at past 8 p.m. on Thursday, (August 02).

Arrested were Fernando Magdasal, the village tanod, and his wife Elizabeth.

The drug enforcement unit of Parian police station conducted the operation which led to their arrest.

The suspects were monitored for one week.

Seized from them were two medium-sized sachets and one small sachet of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P61,000.

The wife admitted her involvement in selling drugs.

The barangay tanod, however, denied any involvement and said that he has advised his wife several times to stop selling illegal drugs.

The arrested suspects are now detained at the jail facility of Parian police station pending the filing of charges against them.