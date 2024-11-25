Quiboloy returns to QC hospital for medical tests, doing okay – PNP

MANILA, Philippines — Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) founder Apollo Quiboloy, who was rushed to hospital due to an irregular heartbeat last November 9, was brought back to the Philippine Heart Center for another medical examination over the weekend, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

PNP Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said Quiboloy was “doing okay” and would return to the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City on Wednesday.

“Currently, he is still at the Philippine Heart Center. He was brought there last Saturday for another medical examination, and he is expected to be back in the custodial center at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27,” Fajardo said, speaking in a mix of Filipino and English, in a press conference on Monday.

“He is doing okay. However, they filed another motion for another medical examination, which the court approved, so the PNP just complied with the court order,” she added.

Fajardo earlier disclosed that Quiboloy experienced chest discomfort on November 7, which prompted PNP General Hospital to conduct a medical examination.

He was arrested along with his four co-accused last September 8 at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound in Davao City.

He has been detained at the PNP Custodial Center in Quezon City while five other suspects, including one of his co-accused arrested in July, have been detained in Pasay City Jail.

A Davao court ordered their arrest in April over charges of violating the Anti-Child Abuse Law, including sexual abuse of minors and maltreatment.

