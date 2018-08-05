Bounty for arrest of 4 leftist leaders could raise to P2M

THE P1-million bounty for the arrest of four leftist leaders could increase to P2 million, lawyer Ferdinand Topacio said on Sunday.

Topacio was reacting to the statement of militant leaders on Saturday that the bounty offer was a “cheap publicity stunt.”

“Sabi po ni Ka Nato (Renato) Reyes, di ba kaibigan natin iyan, na cheap publicity stunt daw po yung P1 million. Titingnan po natin kung dadagdagan pa natin (Ka Nato said the reward offer of P1 million was a cheap publicity stunt. We are looking to increase the amount),” Topacio said in an interview over Radyo Inquirer 990 AM.

“Kung para sa kanya ay cheap yung P1 million, gawin siguro nating P2 million, titingnan natin kung may magdo-donate (If it is cheap, then maybe we can increase it to P2 million. Let’s see if someone will come forward to donate),” he added.

The P1 million offer was donated by seven “concerned citizens” and would be used to arrest former Representatives Satur Ocampo and Teddy Casiño of Bayan Muna, Rafael Mariano of Anakpawis, and Liza Maza of Gabriela.

Topacio said on Saturday that the “concerned citizens” would pay P250,000 for the arrest of each militant leader.

Both Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Secretary General Renato Reyes and Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate slammed the move, saying it was a “lame” and “cheap” political stunt.