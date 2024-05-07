CVIRAA 2024: Cebu City Niños pull away in medal standings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Host Cebu City bared its fangs in almost all fronts on Tuesday to seize the lead after three action-packed days of CVIRAA 2024 athletic meet.

Struggling in the first two days of competition, the defending champion Cebu City Niños harvested 25 gold medals on the third day of hostilities to boost their chances of retaining the overall championship.

From a lukewarm 11 gold-medal harvest on Monday, the Niños added 25 more on Tuesday to leapfrog to the top of the erstwhile stacked leaderboard.

Besides the 36 gold medals, Cebu City also earned 24 silvers and 22 bronzes.

Dumaguete City is second with its 23-26-22 (gold-silver-bronze) tally, while Lapu-Lapu City is third with its 17-13-7 medal count.

Bohol Province is fourth with a 16-17-16 running total, and Tagbilaran City is at fifth with an 11-12-13 haul as of the latest medal tally on May 6.

CEBU CITY’S GOLD MEDALISTS

Leading Cebu City’s charge was its dancesports team that captured 18 of the 24 gold medals at stake over at the GMall of Cebu.

The pairs of Mitchloni Dinauanao and Dave Sombal, Dave Rayvin Rosaldo and Sheen Nhewby Talara, and Rhys Rhafael Fajardo and Shadelle Niña Hernandez drowned the competition after winning six gold medals each pair.

Meanwhile, Cebu City’s taekwondo jins for CVIRAA 2024, captured five gilts at the SM Seaside City Cebu. The gold medalists were Clark Kent Cabrera and Jecel Alejandro (poomsae group 2 elementary boys), Kenneth Gonzales (individual poomsae secondary boys), Amethyst Velasco (individual poomsae secondary girls), team poomsae secondary girls (Velasco, Raizel Keith Saladaga, Kyla Monteron), and the mixed pair poomsae secondary of Monteron and Dennis James Arquero.

Over at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pool, the Niños hauled four gold medals led by Brianna Joelle Pahayahay who ruled the 200m and 50m breaststroke.

Incredibly, Pahayahay qualified for the Palarong Pambansa in both events, while Em-Ji Mata topped the 200m breaststroke and qualified also for the Palarong Pambansa.

Mike Gabrielle Dela Serna might have only won a silver medal, but his final time in the secondary boys’ 100m backstroke earned him a Palaro slot for Region 7.

At the SHS-AdC oval in Mandaue City, Cebu City’s Sean Kyler Carillo ruled the 800m secondary boys run in the track and field event.

TAGBILARAN TANKERS RULE THE POOL

On the other hand, Tagbilaran City’s tankers made the newly renovated CCSC pool their virtual playground after winning eight gold medals to virtually rule CVIRAA 2024 swimming.

Leading its haul was Quiel Noreen Pilayre who grabbed two gold medals in the 200m Individual Medley (IM) and the 50m breaststroke where she qualified for the Palarong Pambansa.

The rest of Tagbilaran City’s gold medalists were Julia Celestine Origines (100m freestyle elementary girls), Anna Katrina Dquina (100m backstroke secondary girls), Princess Sophie Delusa (200m IM elementary girls), and Palaro qualifier Raziel Pearl Villas (400m freestyle elementary girls).

Also, Tagbilaran topped three relay events in the 4x100m medley relay elementary girls and boys, and the 4x50m medley relay elementary girls.

In total, Tagbilaran City won 13 gold medals in swimming including the gold medals they won in the previous days of the competition.

Meanwhile, Dumaguete City snagged six gold medals courtesy of Kacie Gabrielle Tionko who topped and qualified for Palarong Pambansa in the 200m IM secondary girls and 100m freestyle.

Marco Juan Sayson will also represent Region 7 after topping the 100m backstroke secondary boys and added another gold in the 200m IM.

The rest of Dumaguete’s gold medalists in CVIRAA 2024 were Bernett Antonio Gonzaga (800m freestyle secondary boys) and the secondary girls’ 4x50m medley relay.

BAYAWAN LORDS THE MAT

At the SM Seaside City Cebu, Bayawan City flexed its might at the mats after winning five gold medals in the wrestling event.

Bayawan’s gold medalists wre Antonnette Torregue, Filgie Marie A. Pedalino, Rizelle Jane V. Rebutazo, Kate Leisly C. Cabasag, and Rockford Q. Villamil Jr.

To recall, Bayawan City dominated last year’s CVIRAA in Carcar City, south Cebu by winning 10 gold medals in the wrestling event.

