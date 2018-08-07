Guadalupe fire burns five homes

At least P75, 000 worth of properties were burned in a fire which hit a residential area along V. Rama Avenue corner L. Bacayo Street, Guadalupe, Cebu City at 7:02 p.m. today.

The fire which was believed to have started at the residence of a certain Juliet Casquejo also spread to nearby houses owned by Boy Cabusas, Mildred Paculanag, Avangeline Gimena and Feliciana Mabatid.

Fire Chief Insp. Noel Ababon, head of the Cebu City Fire Department, said the fire was raised to second alarm after seven minutes of firefighting and before it was placed under control at 9:20 p.m.

No one was reported injured during the fire.