GISELA BONIEL MURDER CASE: Court to continue hearing request to discharge two suspects

The court will continue hearing the request to discharge two suspects in the killing of Former Bien Unido Mayor Gisela Boniel to become state witnesses.

The prosecution submitted on Thursday (August 9) the sworn affidavits of suspects Riolito Boniel and Randel Lupas at the Regional Trial Court Branch 65 in Lapu-Lapu City.

The prosecution argued that the statements of the two suspects were “absolutely necessary” to the case.

Riolito Boniel was questioned over his affidavit and was asked to identify his fellow suspects.

However, the hearing could not proceed as the pieces of documentary evidences such as the photographs of the other suspects were not brought to court.

Judge Ferdinand Collantes ruled that the hearing be moved to September to give time for the prosecution to complete their case.

The next hearing is set on September 7./Delta Dyrecka Letigio, USJ-R Intern