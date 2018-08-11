Don’t park trucks along highway, drivers and operators told

Truck drivers and owners were told not to park their vehicles along the highway to avoid causing traffic congestion and accidents.

“Vehicles are not allowed to park on highways, and especially trucks. We’ve been receiving reports that since the highway in Carcar City was widened, they started to park on the road,” Capitol traffic management officer Jonathan Tumulak said.

He said this hours after a pick-up truck driver figured in a collision with a 10-wheeler truck along the Cebu South Road at 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11. The driver identified as Archiebald Batomalaque is confined at a hospital.

Tumulak said initial reports from the Carcar Traffic Committee showed that Batomalaque fell asleep while passing through the highway en route to Cebu City.

“But the driver is still not responding to the questions of the investigators. He’s still not saying anything,” he said.