Chiong rape-murder film ignites curiosity, says running priest
Activist Fr. Robert Reyes said the film Jacqueline Comes Home has done more good for the Chiong 7, the seven men accused of the rape-slay of Marijoy and Jacqueline Chiong.
Reyes told reporters in an interview that the ‘lies’ in the movie ignited the people’s curiosity to know the story behind the Chiong rape-murder case.
“It was a good thing with bad intentions but it had a good effect. It made the people ask questions if that was the truth or the truth lies somewhere else,” Reyes said.
On Sunday, the supporters and families of the Chiong 7 gathered for a prayer walk led by Reyes.
This is the third time that Reyes led a prayer walk for the Chiong 7.
“I am surprised. The first run, we just had a handful of Paco (Francisco Juan Larrañaga, one of the convicted) and the other six guys’ family and friends. The second run was even a smaller handful. This one, this is not a handful,” Reyes added.
Nearly 200 individuals joined the prayer walk on Sunday (August 12).
The walk was organized by the witnesses of the accused, headed by Monalisa Del Gallego-Jarque.
