PRO-7: Peter Lim is armed and dangerous

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) is considering businessman Peter Lim as an armed and dangerous person.

Senior Supt. Angelito Dumaging, deputy regional director for operations of PRO-7, said that they were considering all possibilities when they would serve the arrest warrant on Lim.

Dumaging also said that they already received a copy of the arrest warrant, and they were trying to locate Lim so that they could serve the warrant.

“If he will surrender, we will turn him over to courts who ordered his arrest,” said Dumaging.