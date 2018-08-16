Cops looking at personal grudge in fatal Punta shooting

Police are looking for a man, who was last seen on Wednesday to have argued with the slain son of the chief tanod of Punta Princessa.

PO2 John Erick Samusa of Punta Princessa Police Precinct said that they were looking into the possibility that the killer may have been the last person that Alvin Abella had argued with prior to his being shot to death by an unidentified motorcycle-riding gunman in Guadalupe Village in Barangay Punta Princessa last Wednesday night.

Samusa said that they were looking at personal grudge as the motive of the killing especially with the victim being arguing with a man a few hours before he was killed.

Investigation showed that Abella of Doña Maria 2 was walking along Guadalupe Village when two men on a motorcycle stopped nearby.

The backrider got off the motorcycle approached Abella and shot him.

The shooter then returned to his waiting companion and fled the crime scene.

Police later found two slugs of a .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene.

Police also recovered three sachets of suspected shabu from the victim’s pockets.