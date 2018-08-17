Full funeral honors: 21-gun salute to send off SPO1 Balili

A 21-gun salute will send off the late SPO1 Roderick Balili to his final resting place on Sunday (Aug. 19).

This would be a scene in Balili’s scheduled funeral at the Barangay Pardo cemetery since the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) promised the family to give Balili, whom police claimed to have died in an accidental firing incident in Pinamungajan town in southern Cebu, full funeral honors.

Hilario Balili, SPO1 Balili’s father, said that the family would have wanted to have a simple funeral for his son but PRO-7 Chief Debold Sinas explained to the family that full funeral honors would be given to the police officer because he was a member of the Philippine National Police.

In an earlier interview, PRO-7 Chief Sinas told Cebu Daily News, that when a police officer would be given full funeral honors, this would include the 21-gun salute, and police officers as pallbearers to carry the coffin of the fallen comrade.

On Sunday, Balili would leave the St. Peter’s Chapel in Imus Road in a funeral convoy to the Pardo Church where a Requiem Mass would be held.

After the Mass, SPO1 Balili’s remains would be brought to the Pardo cemetery where he would be given full funeral honors by the PNP where the police officer would be laid in his final resting place.