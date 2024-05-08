cdn mobile

Mactan airport records higher passenger traffic for Q1 2024

By: Morexette Marie Erram - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 08,2024 - 12:50 PM

International passengers prepare to line up at the check-in counters of Mactan-Cebu International Airport Terminal 2. | CDN Digital File Photo (Carlo Lorenciana)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The country’s second busiest airport welcomed close to 3 million passengers for the first quarter this year.

Passenger traffic at the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) reached 2,692,815 from January to March 2024, data from the Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA), the government body co-managing the airport, showed.

The figures translate to a 19 percent increase compared to the numbers recorded in the same period last 2023.

Domestic passengers still account for majority of the foot traffic in MCIA, with 1,910,676.

The rest, at 782,139, are international passengers.

Air traffic and cargo volume at MCIA also increased during the first three months of 2024.

The number of flights that flew in and out of the Mactan airport in the first quarter reached a total of 23,542.

This was 15 percent higher than the numbers recorded in the same period of 2023.

MCIA also handled more cargo volume from January to March this year. From 13.5 million kilograms in 2023, it went up to 14 million kilograms this year.

MCIA is the country’s second busiest airport in the Philippines, next to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Metro Manila.

TAGS: Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), tourists
