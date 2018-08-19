Sykes teams still unbeaten in Inter-BPO Volleyball Cup

TEAMS of Sykes remained unbeaten in the ongoing Inter-BPO Volleyball Cup after games held over the weekend at the Barangay Tinago Sports Complex in Cebu City.

Defending women’s champion Sykes logged its second straight win in as many games after beating Teleperformance, 25-22, 25-15, in the morning games on Sunday.

The men’s Sykes team also kept its record spotless following a huge 25-20, 25-21 win over erstwhile unbeaten team and defending champion Teleperformance in the afternoon.

Sykes improved to 3-0 (win-loss) while Teleperformance dropped its record to 2-1 after the game that was a rematch of last year’s men’s finals.

In other men’s games, Accenture (3-0), too, remained unbeaten with a 28-26, 25-17 victory over ePerformax (0-3) while Lexmark (1-2) won by default against Tech Mahindra (0-3).

In the women’s division, Accenture trounced ePerformax, 28-26, 25-17, while ASPI downed WiPro, 25-17, 25-15.