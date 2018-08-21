Imee Marcos: Move on from the past

Why don’t you move on?

So was the challenge of Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos to Filipinos who continue to criticize her family.

In a press conference in Cebu City on Tuesday (August 21), Marcos said the feud between the Marcoses and Aquinos is an old issue.

“The millennials have moved on and I think people at my age should also move on as well,” she said.

Marcos is in Cebu City to attend the opening ceremony of the Visayan Island Cluster Conference of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines.