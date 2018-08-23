Malacañang urges high-profile drug suspect Peter Lim to surrender

Malacañang is calling on high-profile drug suspect and Cebu-based businessman Peter Lim to surrender to authorities.

Lim was ordered arrested by a Makati City trial court after the Department of Justice (DOJ) indicted him and three others for “conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading.”

Cebu police tried to serve the arrest warrant against Lim but the suspect was reportedly nowhere to be found in the two city addresses he listed.

“We’re asking Peter Lim, please surrender. If you are innocent, prove your innocence in court. You will be given your day in court. I’ve just asked him to surrender,” Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said in a press briefing on Thursday.

“He is now technically a fugitive from the law because there’s a warrant of arrest against him,” the Spokesman said.

The Philippines’ judiciary has already proven its independence to the world, Roque said, adding that Lim has “nothing to fear by way of being a victim of injustice.”

“I’m just saying surrender. I’m not appealing. I’m just saying if you don’t surrender, we will still get you. But if you’re innocent, then, we guarantee that you will be given your day in court,” Roque assured.

“We have competent courts so I think he should surrender,” he added.

Likewise, Roque said there was no information available yet on whether or not Lim has already left the country.