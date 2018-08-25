SWU-Phinma, Ateneo snare Ms. Cesafi crowns

THE newly crowned 2018 Miss Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) in college and high school divisions have contrasting interests that made them stand out among the rest of the contestants.

Juvel Mangubat Ducay of Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma and Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu’s (SHS-AdC) Lorraine Hann topped the college and high school divisions, respectively, in yesterday’s coronation during the official opening of the 18th season of the Cesafi at the Cebu Coliseum.

For 23-year-old Ducay, a native of Bantayan Island, she may have joined several pageants in and outside Cebu including the Miss Hannah’s World Eco-Tourism Philippines 2018 wherein she bagged the crown; but one of her bucket lists is joining the Cesafi.

“I’ve been joining pageants for the past five years and I never had the opportunity to join Miss Cesafi because I already graduated BS Pharmacy but I proceeded with medicine, so I got the opportunity to finally fulfill my dream of representing my school and ultimately won the title, so I am so happy right now,” said Ducay.

Adding prestige to her win is that she finally ended SWU-Phinma’s heartache for consistently placing as the first runner-up in the Cesafi for many years.

Hann, for her part, is regularly seen at most of Cebu’s swimming competitions as the 17-year-old 12th grader of SHS-AdC is one of its varsity tankers. She already represented Mandaue City and her school in various meets and swimming competitions.

“It was a really tough experience for me because when I joined Cesafi, I only compete in swimming but I have joined one pageant already which is the Governor’s Cup 2018. I never expected to represent our school for Cesafi 2018 so I was very happy that I was chosen to represent it and most of all winning the title. It just proves that I just don’t represent the school in sports but in other activities as well as Miss Cesafi,” said Hann of Consolacion.

First runner-up in the college division was University of San Jose-Recoletos’ (USJ-R) Kate de la Rosa, while the second runner-up was from Cebu Doctors’ University, Lleana Camille Uy.

In the high school division, first runner-up was Jocelyn Kaye Rollinos of USJ-R while University of San Carlos’ Regine Garcia settled for the second runner-up honors.