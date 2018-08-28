Registration for Gaisano Capital Anniversary Run now ongoing

THE GAISANO Capital Group of Companies opened its registration for this year’s second fun run dubbed The Gaisano Capital Anniversary Run.

Taking place on September 15, 2018, the event is part of Gaisano Capital Group of Companies’ anniversary celebration. The company was founded in 1977.

The run will begin at 4 a.m. at Plaza Independencia, Cebu City.

Registration fee are as follows: 3K (P350), 6K (P450), 12K (P550) and 21K (P650). For the Kids category: 100-meter dash– kids ages 4-7 (P150) and 1K for kids ages 8-12 (P180).

Registration includes race shirt, race bib and light snacks. Also, all runners will receive a special giveaway except for the runners in the Kids Category and a finisher’s medal will be given only to the 21K runners.

A total of up to P150,000 worth of cash prizes and gift certificates will be given to the top runners.

Interested runners may register at the nearest Gaisano Capital Cebu branches: Island Mall Mactan, Casuntingan, Danao, Tisa, South, SRP, One Pavilion Mall, City Soho Mall, Basak Savers Mart, Savers Mart T.Padilla, Savers Mart Inayawan, Savers Mart Bacayan and Savers Mart Danao.

Registration started August 13 and ends on September 5, 2018.