Palma: ‘Protect the blessings of God’

“Let us protect the blessings of God for the welfare of the future generations.”

This was the message of Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma during the Mass conducted for the Season of Creation held in the Pedro Calungsod Shrine at the Cebu Archbishop’s Palace.

Palma also lamented that mankind has taken for granted the environment such as doing open-pit mining, and dynamite-fishing.

“Dapat adunay control mintras ginagamit nato ang kaayohan gihatag ni Lord, dili angay nga maghinangol kita kay kung maruhot kini, wala nay mabilin pa ra sa atong future generations,” he added.