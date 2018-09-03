Relieved Talisay City cop tested positive for drug use

One of the 65 policemen who were recently relieved from their post in Talisay City tested positive for illegal drug use.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), declined to identify the policeman.

He, however, said that the policeman involved has a rank of SPO1.

On the other hand, the new Talisay City policemen paid a courtesy visit to Mayor Eduardo Gullas on Monday.

Gullas challenged the new set of Talisay policemen to not disappoint him and to do better in the campaign against illegal drugs and other crimes.