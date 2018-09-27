Still perfect: UC now 8-0

Games today:

CEBU COLISEUM

(HIGH SCHOOL)

5 P.M. — USC VS CEC

6:30 P.M. — SWU VS UV

THE UNIVERSITY of Cebu (UC) Webmasters got off to a fast start and then, cruised to their eighth win in a row, routing the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras, 67-57, in the 2018 Cesafi men’s basketball tournament on Thursday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

With Darrell Shane Menina scoring from all angles, UC got the boost they needed to lead, 40-23, at halftime.

The Webmasters barely broke a sweat in the second half as they raised their lead to high of 23, 65-42, to eventually nab the win and raise their spotless record to 8-0 (win-loss).

Paul Galinato led UC with 18 points, hitting 4-of-8 three-pointers while John Calvin Jabello put up 14 points and hauled nine rebounds.

Cameroonian forward Frederick Elombe collected 13 points, nine boards, six assists to go with four steals while Menina ended up with 12 points, six assists and three steals.

The Cobras dropped to 2-7 for the season. William Polican was the only player to reach double figures with 13 points.

In the first game, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors bounced back by putting down the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 74-65.

Nigerian forward Sommy Managor and sparkplug Jules Langres presided over a 10-0 run that gave USC the separation it needed after the game was tied for the last time at 59-all.

Langres scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half, to lead USC (3-6) in scoring.

Magic Marata was also a catalyst in the Warriors’ victory as he scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half.

He also had eight rebounds.

Managor, meanwhile, collected a double-double, scoring 16 points and pulling down 12 rebounds.

RJ Dinolan and Mantilla scored 15 each to pace USJ-R, which fell to 5-3, and into a tie for third place with the idle University of Southern Philippines Foundation.