Cebu City’s PROBE to apprehend illegal wildlife traders

Starting today (October 3), the Cebu City Prevention Restoration Order Beautification Enhancement (PROBE) will now apprehend illegal wildlife traders.

PROBE head Raquel Arce announced in a press interview that the Department of Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR – 7) deputized them to enforce environmental laws within their jurisdiction.

Arce added that they will coordinate with the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) with their new task.