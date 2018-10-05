Tumulak to remain with BOPK amid Barug Team Rama offer

The Barug Team Rama-PDP Laban group announced that they are willing to give a slot for Councilor Dave Tumulak to run in their party.

Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia of the opposition bloc said several members of Barug are now “in constant communication” with Tumulak.

“We are opening a slot for him. Had he not jumped ship before, he will be considered as part of the group,” said Garcia.

“Our line-up is still fluid. You will find out the final line-up during the filing of COC. We don’t want to preempt anything yet,” he added.

Tumulak, in a separate interview, said he is “honored” with the offer of his former party mates.

But he said he will remain with the administration bloc Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK).

“It’s my honor and pleasure that they consider me to be one of their teammates for Barug but I have already spoken that I will be with BOPK,” said Tumulak.

Tumulak, who is currently the Deputy Mayor on Police Matters, ran under Barug (then Team Rama) in the May 2016 national elections.

He bolted out of the group and declared himself as an independent shortly before joining BOPK in 2017.