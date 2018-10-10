DENR-7 wants to declare Danajon Double Reef as protected area

The DENR-7 has proposed to declare the Danajon Double Reef as a protected area.

PENRO Nestor Canda said that aside from the conservation and protection of marine species, Danajon Double Reef also has a big potential for tourism activities.

He said that Danajon is known as a breeding site of marine animals, especially sea snakes.

Canda urged the provinces of Bohol, Cebu, and Leyte, to come up with an agreement in protecting the said area.

Since the area has not been declared as marine protected, illegal mode of fishing are rampant in the site.

Danajon spans 97 miles along the islands of Bohol, Cebu, Leyte, and Southern Leyte.