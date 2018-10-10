Lapu awards top taxpayers

FROM being at the 17th place last year, Megaworld was named as the top company during the awarding of Top 25 Taxpayers of Lapu-Lapu City last Friday night.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza said the Taxpayers’ Night is the city’s way of expressing appreciation to the companies for their contributions to the city.

“This is a night where we pay tribute and recognize all of you for your constant support to the city. Because for long years now, you have been with us as we journey towards progress and development. Thank you for your continued trust and confidence in my administration,” said Radaza.

Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa Cebu received the Datu Lapu-Lapu Award for the third time since it became a hall of famer. It also received the special award for being the number one taxpayer for ten consecutive years.

The Top 25 Taxpayers of Lapu-Lapu City (starting from the top) are the following: Megaworld Corporation, LEAR Automotive Phils. Inc., J Park Island Resort and Waterpark, General Milling Corporation, Advent Energy Inc., Taiyo Yuden (Phils.) Corp., Fairchild Semiconductor, Filinvest, Jollibee, GMR Megawide Cebu Airport, Super Metro Gaisano, Movenpick Hotel, Muramoto Audio-Visual Phils. Inc., J.S. Unitrade Merchandise, Plantation Bay, Gaisano Island Mall Mactan, Gaisano Grand Mall of Mactan, Draka Phils. Inc., NKC Manufacturing Philippines, Timex Philippines Inc., Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino Mactan, Robinsons Land, Yamashin Cebu Filter Manufacturing Corp., Euro C.B. Philippines Inc. and MSM Cebu, Inc.

Special awards with P20,000 cash prizes were also given to Kristine Hope Baguio, of Barangay Gun-ob for bagging gold medal in the Vovinam martial arts competition in Myanmar; Raiza Pagatpatan and Zdenalie Pagatpatan of Barangay Calawisan for bagging bronze medal in the national singing competition RnB category; Renz Harvey Aleguiojo for winning a singing competition in various categories; Gwyneth Lovelle Tayactac for being a semi-finalist in the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) 2018.