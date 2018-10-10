All that glitters to launch Holiday 2018 Collection on Oct. 12 and 13

ALL That Glitters (ATG) celebrates the “Beauty of Local” as it launches its latest selection of Filipino-crafted fine jewelry together with an exhibit of indigenous orchids and other rare flora from purveyor of fine plants, Jaime Chua.

The exhibit on Oct. 12 and 13 at the Holistic Coalition of the Willing (HoliCOW) Gallery at Crossroads Mall, is geared at highlighting local talents and products, curated in close collaboration with designers, manufacturers and artisans.

HoliCOW itself is a group that creates sustainable furniture from traditional materials.

“The exhibit aims to encourage the community to appreciate and acknowledge the admirable skills of our local craftsmen and patronize our homegrown products. Our country has so much to offer and we look forward to providing an avenue that will raise awareness and instill national pride,” shares ATG creative director Amanda LuYm.

All That Glitters makes modern, functional and multi-dimensional jewelry that allows the wearer to create individual looks. The majority of their pieces comes apart for a more minimalist style and can be put back together to make a statement, becoming many pieces in one. Their latest collection is inspired by the beautiful flora of the Philippines and handcrafted and adorned by authentic gem-stones in vermeil settings with unusual cuts and color combinations.

Presented in woven boxes sourced from Argao, Cebu, key pieces include statement earrings made from rose-cut citrines with orange sapphires in gold, a blue topaz index ring and carved carnelian drops with pavé set citrines in their house code buildable style.

Jaime Chua, a notable Cebuano landscaper who is an architect by profession, is set to present his indigenous orchids and rare flowers to shine a spotlight on the breeding and preservation of Vanda Sanderiana or Waling-Waling, the “Queen of Philippine Flowers.” Endemic flowers, Aerides Lawrenceae and Renanthera Philippinensis or “Fire Orchids”, will also be included in the display, with selected pieces available

for purchase.

The pop-up will open with an exclusive preview on Friday, Oct. 12, followed by an open house on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

* * *

For inquiries, please contact Bigseed Public Relations & Events at 0917-3274961. For the latest updates and promotions, visit www.facebook.com/AllThatGlittersPH or follow @theglitterati_ph on Instagram.