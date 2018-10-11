PDRRMO probe soil cracks in Tuburan

The Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) conducted a site inspection on the reported cracks in Barangay Daanlungsod, Tuburan town.

Rhee Telen Jr., information management officer of PDRRMO, said they received a request from Tuburan municipal government and barangay officials to inspect the area for fear that the cracks would lead to a landslide.

Telen revealed that there was an ongoing site development in the area for the construction of a training center of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and the loose soil found was believed to be brought by the landscape development.

The disaster arm of the Cebu Provincial Government has already coordinated with the municipal and provincial engineering office on proper mitigating measures.