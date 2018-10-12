Police eye drugs, politics in killing of Lazi councilor

Senior Supt. Clarito Baja, director of the Siquijor Provincial Police Office, said that Lazi Town Councilor Domingo Arcamo was a drug surrenderee who was asked by the police to join their community activities.

Arcamo was shot dead by a still unidentified gunman in Poblacion, Siquijor town in Siquijor province Thursday night.

Baja said they are looking at the possibility that Arcamo’s killing was drug-related, but they do not also discount the possibility that the killing is related to politics.

Police authorities are also looking for Arcamo’s sister, who took his service vehicle after the victim’s body was pulled out from said vehicle and brought to the hospital.