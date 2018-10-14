Villarojo: Follow Padre Pio

Despite their disabilities, a couple accomplished to bid goodbye to the sacred heart of St. Padre Pio after its three-day visit in Cebu.

Jose Revel and Maria Sheila Sotes, who are both suffering from polio, were among the hundreds of pilgrims who attended the send-off Mass of St. Padre Pio held at IC3 Convention Center on Sunday (October 14).

Maria, who was sitting on her wheelchair, was moved by the spiritual presence brought by relic.

The couple, who were married for three years now, prayed to grant their wish of having a baby.

In his homily, Auxiliary Bishop Dennis Villarojo highlighted the incorrupted heart of Saint Padre Pio, which symbolizes that the reality of heaven cannot be explained by science.

He urged the faithful to follow the martyr and maintain the same purity of the heart filled with God’s love.

The sacred relic will be brought to Davao City – the third stop of its 20-day visit in the country.