Harry Roque changes mind, to run for senator in 2019
By Inquirer.net |October 17,2018 - 11:51 AM
Former Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque filed on Wednesday his certificate of candidacy (COC) for senator in the 2019 elections.
He filed his COC at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Manila after earlier saying that he would run as a party-list representative.
