Harry Roque changes mind, to run for senator in 2019

By Inquirer.net |October 17,2018 - 11:51 AM

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque decided to pursue his original goal of seeking a Senate seat when he filed his COC at the Comelec on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. INQUIRER.NET / CATHRINE GONZALES

Former Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque filed on Wednesday his certificate of candidacy (COC) for senator in the 2019 elections.

He filed his COC at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Manila after earlier saying that he would run as a party-list representative.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.