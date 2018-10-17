ITCZ to bring rains, thunderstorms in Cebu

Expect scattered rainshowers in Cebu within the week.

Nedz Saletrero, the weather specialist of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Mactan, said the prevailing weather disturbance is caused by the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone which affects the entire Visayas.

She said a thunderstorm may also occur in the afternoon or evening.

Saletrero encouraged people to bring umbrellas.