Talisay’s Most Wanted killed in police operation

One of the Most Wanted Persons in Talisay City, Cebu was killed by the members of the Regional Mobile Force Batallion in Central Visayas (RMFB-7) on Wednesday morning (September 12).

Police identified the fatality aa Billy Baguio, a resident of Barangay Tangke, Talisay City.

Members of RMFB-7 were about to arrest Baguio but he fired shots at the police first. This prompted for the police to neutralize Baguio.

The suspect was declared dead on arrival upon reaching Talisay City District Hospital.