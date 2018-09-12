DENR-7 urges more volunteers for International Coastal Clean-up Day
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR – 7) encourages more volunteers to join the International Coastal Clean-up Day to be held on Saturday (September 15).
Around 7,000 individuals have already volunteered, but the DENR-7 is ready to accommodate more volunteers.
Felix Alex Selor of DENR – 7 said that the Philippines is considered as the Coastal Clean-up Capital since many volunteers had joined the event in the past.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.