DENR-7 urges more volunteers for International Coastal Clean-up Day

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR – 7) encourages more volunteers to join the International Coastal Clean-up Day to be held on Saturday (September 15).

Around 7,000 individuals have already volunteered, but the DENR-7 is ready to accommodate more volunteers.

Felix Alex Selor of DENR – 7 said that the Philippines is considered as the Coastal Clean-up Capital since many volunteers had joined the event in the past.