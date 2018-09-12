Businessman shot in Mandaue City

A businessman was rushed to a private hospital after he was shot by unidentified assailants riding on board a motorcycle in front of an establishment along Hernan Cortes Street, Barangay Cabancalan, Mandaue City at past 8 a.m. on Wednesday (September 12)

Police identified the victim as Johnson Sy Chiaoco, a resident of Greenville Heights Subdivision, Consolacion town, Cebu.

Initial investigation showed that the victim was about to disembark from his vehicle when the suspects wearing bonnets fired shots at him.

Chiaoco sustained a gushot wound on the right side of his head.

Police have yet to identify the motive of the crime and the identity of the suspects.