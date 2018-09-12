Father not keen to join politics, says Governor Davide

Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III dismissed speculations that his father, former Chief Justice Hilario Davide Jr., will run for a Senate post under the opposition bloc.

Davide said the former chief justice is not a politician and has no interest in politics.

The Cebu governor also said that their family will advise their father to decline if there will be offers for him to run in the Senate.

Meanwhile, Davide said that they are still finalizing their slate for the local elections in 2019.

Davide will seek for re-election as governor in the next elections.