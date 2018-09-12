Sinas: Only ‘few’ cops do not support Duterte

Despite numerous operations and programs, Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), admitted that the police continue to struggle in the campaign against illegal drugs.

Officials of the police and other agencies on Wednesday (September 12) converged to discuss plans on how to improve its unified efforts against narcotics.

While there are policemen who do not support President Rodrigo Duterte, Sinas said there are just few. Majority, the police director said, are satisfied with the President.

Meanwhile, Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III said ousting the president will cause disruption in the delivery of services.

On Tuesday, President Duterte revealed that his critics are conspiring to destabilize the government and overthrow him.