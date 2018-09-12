Police seize P1.1M shabu in Dumaguete City

The Regional Special Operations Group in Central Visayas (RSOG-7) and the Drug Enforcement Unit of Dumaguete City police station seized illegal drugs with an estimated worth of P1.1 million in a drug-bust operation on Wednesday afternoon (September 12).

Arrested was Roger Lapa, who was caught in possession of 100 grams of suspected shabu at the Garden Cemetery, in Barangay Cadawinonan, Dumaguete City.

Senior Insp. Abell Laborte, team leader of RSOG-7, that a surveillance was conducted prior to the operation and arrest of Lapa.

The suspect is now under the custody of Dumaguete City police.