Jpark receives ANAHAW certification award

Department of Tourism – Zero Carbon Resorts awards ANAHAW Certification to Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark

Earlier this year, the Department of Tourism (DOT) launched the Anahaw – Philippine Sustainable Tourism Certification which is granted to zero-carbon resorts in the country.

In line with this advocacy, DOT has conducted their first Anahaw Awarding Ceremony in Manila last August 31, 2018 and one of the recipients of the award is the Philippines’ only 5-star premier waterpark resort, Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark in Mactan, Cebu.

With Jpark’s commitment to keep the natural beauty of Mactan island as its crown priority, programs in sustaining energy, water, fuel and other resources; reduce waste and carbon emission; and improve the overall operational efficiency have been skillfully designed by its Safety Team headed by Safety and Pollution Control Officer, Engineer Neil Rosal.

True to its environmental policy, Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark has been sincere in its efforts towards sustaining the global cause of saving and protecting the environment by implementing management systems which include initiation of social and local community development and environmental protection programs; regular implementation of preventive maintenance and monitoring of all appliances and equipment that entail energy consumption; treatment and recycling of rainwater and wastewater; use of auto shut-off devices such as key cards to automatically shut off electricity especially when hotel rooms are not occupied; strict monitoring in water consumption; use of more environment-friendly chemicals such as substances with low volatile organic compounds (VOC), and avoiding all blacklisted chemicals; environmental and biodiversity conservation activities such as cleaning, campaigns, nature conservation, sponsorship of events, eco-tours and nature experience programs, among others.

The ANAHAW Certification is the third certification granted to Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark this year. Jpark was also recertified with International Organization for Standardization Certification for Management Systems (ISO 9001:2015) for its hotel operations this year. These certifications are on top of the awards which have already been granted to Jpark which include Department of Tourism’s 5-star Rating, United Kingdom Accreditation Service’s Management Systems Certification, ASEAN MICE Venue Standards Award for Hotel Setting, Ctrip’s Chinese Preferred Hotel for 2018, Rakuten Travel Bronze Award 2017, Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence for 2017 and Trip Advisor Travellers’ Choice for 2018.

The ANAHAW-Philippine Sustainable Tourism Certification developed by the Zero Carbon Resorts is a national certification scheme that empowers hotels and resorts with practices and techniques that save natural resources. Only 28 hotels and resorts in the entire Philippines were awarded with the Anahaw Philippines sustainable tourism certification, which aims to reduce carbon emission impacts of tourism activities and contribute to sustainable and inclusive development.

Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark, Cebu is located at M.L Quezon Highway, Brgy. Maribago, Lapu-lapu City, Cebu, Philippines. For more information contact (632) 494 5000, visit www.jparkislandresort.com; email rsvn@jparkislandresort.com. Check out facebook.com/jparkislandresort or follow @Jparkresort on Instagram and Twitter for updates.