Drug suspect killed in Tondo buy-bust
A DRUG suspect was killed in a buy-bust operation in Binondo, Manila yesterday.
Police identified the suspect as Rolando “Rolly” De Vera, who was on the drug watch list in his village.
The buy-bust operation was conducted by the Manila Police District Station 11-Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) at Gate 54 Parola Compound Binondo, Manila around 9:20 a.m. yesterday.
Based on the spot report, during a meeting with the poseur-buyer, De Vera ran to a small alley after he sensed that he was transacting with a police officer.
“The subject sensed that he [was] transacting with a police officer which prompted him to run towards the small alley inside the said place and immediately drew his firearm and shot the poseur-buyer,” the report read.
