By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Senior Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | December 24,2024 - 10:30 AM

LIST: Sinulog Festival 2025 Schedule

CDN File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Organizers of the Sinulog Festival 2025 have unveiled the list of activities for next year’s festivities.

Touted as one of the grandest and largest festivals in the Philippines, the Sinulog is the secular counterpart for the Feast of the Señor Sto. Niño de Cebu which is celebrated every third Sunday of January.

Millions are expected to flock to Cebu City to join the celebration. For 2025, organizers and the Cebu City government decided to hold the festival back at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) after spending two years at the South Road Properties (SRP).

The Grand Ritual Showdown and Street Parade will take place on January 19, 2025, with the former at the grandstand at the CCSC.

Below is the complete schedule released by the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI)

DECEMBER 31, 2024 – JANUARY 1, 2025

• New Year’s Countdown | Sinulog Kick Off

08:00 PM | SM Seaside Cebu

JANUARY 5, 2025

• Sinulog Open Style, Dance Crew & Tiktok Challenge

04:00 PM | GMall

JANUARY 5, 2025

• Sinulog Fun Run (Cebu City Government)

TBA | Venue to be announced

JANUARY 8, 2025

• Fiesta Señor Send-off Mass

TBA | Venue to be announced

JANUARY 9, 2025

  • WALK WITH JESUS c/o Augustian Missionaries
    04:00 AM | Venue to be announced
  • Opening Salvo Mass
    05:00 AM | Basilica del Sto. Nino

JANUARY 10, 2025

  • Sinulog 2025: Opening Declaration Ceremonial Mass
    02:30 PM | Basilica Pilgrim Center
  • Sinulog Launching Parade
    03:00 PM | Venue to be announced
  • Ceremonial Opening
    06:00 PM | Cebu City Sports Center
  • KZ & Company Concert
    07:00 PM | Venue to be announced
  • Opening Ceremony
    07:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña
  • Sinulog Idol
    07:30 PM | Fuente Osmeña

JANUARY 10-20, 2025

• Sinulog Festival Nightly Shows

06:00 PM | SRP, Fuente Osmeña & Plaza Independencia

JANUARY 10-21, 2025

• OSANino at 40 Exhibit by Order of Saint Augustine

Mall Hours | SM Seaside Cebu

JANUARY 10-28, 2025

• Sto. Nino Exhibit

Mall Hours | The Gallery, Ayala Center Cebu

JANUARY 15, 2025

• Special Screening / Concert – CCDC

08:00PM | Plaza Independencia

JANUARY 11, 2025

  • BRASS BAND PARADE with Majorettes
    02:00 PM | Same route as Sinulog sa Lalawigan
  • BRASS BAND COMPETITION
    06:00 PM | Cebu City Sports Complex
  • Cultural Show – DEPED Cebu Province
    06:00 PM| Fuente Osmeña
  • Cultural Show – University of Cebu Dance Troupe
    08:00 PM | Plaza Independencia
  • Sinulog Idol
    07:30 PM | Fuente Osmeña

JANUARY 12, 2025

  • Cebu Marathon
    12:00 MN | SM Seaside Cebu
  • SINULOG SA DAKBAYAN
    02:00 PM | Cebu City Sports Complex
  • Cultural Show – MCSHS, MCSFA & UV
    06:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña
  • Cultural Show – TBA
    08:00 PM | Plaza Independencia
  • Sinulog Idol
    07:30 PM | Fuente Osmeña

JANUARY 13, 2025

  • FESTIVAL QUEEN Run Way Competition
    04:00 PM | Plaza Independencia
  • Cultural Show – Cebu Technological University
    06:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña
  • Cultural Show – CITU & USFP
    06:00 PM | Plaza Independencia
  • Sinulog Idol
    07:30 PM | Fuente Osmeña

JANUARY 14, 2025

  • Cultural Show – PJ Academy
    06:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña
  • Cultural Show – Indiana Aerospace University
    08:00 PM| Plaza Independencia
  • Sinulog Idol
    07:30 PM | Fuente Osmeña

JANUARY 15, 2025

  • MISS CEBU 2025
    06:00 PM | Pacific Grand Ballroom
    Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino (by Invitation)
  • Cultural Show – DEPED Cebu City Division
    06:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña
  • Sinulog Idol
    07:30 PM | Fuente Osmeña

JANUARY 16, 2025

  • Balikbayan Welcome at the Airport
    09:00 AM | MCIAA T1
  • Balik Cebu Welcome Dinner & “HANDUMANAN”
    05:00 PM | The Terraces, Ayala Center
  • Cultural Show – USC & LLCIC
    06:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña
  • Cultural Show – University of San Jose Recoletos
    08:00 PM | Plaza Independencia
  • SINULOG IDOL GRAND FINALS
    07:30 PM | Fuente Osmeña

JANUARY 18, 2025

  • Solemn Foot Procession of the Venerable Image of Sr. Sto Nino
    01:00 PM | Venue to be announced
    Registration starts at 6:00AM from January 19 to 21, 2025
  • DIY Influencers Event
    06:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña
  • Party at the Parks
    08:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña
    08:00 PM | Plaza Independencia
  • Pocari Sweat DJ Performance Event
    08:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña
  • Bingo Plus Concert
    08:00 PM | Plaza Independencia

JANUARY 17, 2025

  • WALK WITH MARY
    04:00 AM | Venue to be announced
  • Translacion Mass
    05:00 AM | Cebu City
  • Translacion Mass
    06:30 AM | Mandaue City
  • Opening at Sinulog Devotees City
    10:00 AM | Venue to be announced
    Registration starts at 6:00AM from January 19 to 21, 2025
  • Mayors Night
    06:00 PM | Nustar Convention Center (by Invitation)
  • Cebu Pop Music Festival
    07:00 PM | Venue to be announced (by Invitation)
  • SINULOG OPEN STYLE BATTLE FINALS
    05:00 PM | Cebu City Sports Center
  • SINULOG DANCE CREW FINALS
    06:00 PM | Cebu City Sports Center
  • FESTIVAL QUEEN CORONATION NIGHT
    08:00 PM | Cebu City Sports Center
  • San Miguel Concert Event
    08:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña
  • Coke Studio Event
    09:00 PM | Plaza Independencia

JANUARY 19, 2025

  • Mananita Mass
    04:00 AM | Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño
  • Pontifical Mass by Archbishop Jose S. Palma
    06:00 AM| Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño
  • Sinulog Fiesta Day Holy Mass Celebration
    08:00 AM | Cebu City Sports Center
  • SINULOG 2025 GRAND PARADE
    09:00 AM | Cebu City Sports Center
  • SINULOG 2025 Grand Finale & Grand Fireworks
    07:00 PM | Cebu City Sports Center
  • Pyrospectacular Show/Pyro Musical
    09:00 PM | Ayala Center Cebu
    09:00 PM | SM Seaside Cebu
  • Bingo Plus Concert
    09:00 PM | Plaza Independencia

JANUARY 20, 2025

  • AWARDING CEREMONIES

1:00PM | Cebu City Sports Center

JANUARY 18, 2025

  • FLUVIAL PARADE
    04:00 AM | Venue to be announced
  • Balik Baroto Regatta
    07:00 AM | SRP
  • Re-enactment of historical events
    09:00 AM | Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño Planting of the Cross, Baptism & Wedding

JANUARY 24, 2025

  • “HUBO”
    TBA | Cebu City Sports Center
  • Video & Short Film Judging
    TBA| Cebu City Sports Center
  • Photo Contest
    TBA | Cebu City Sports Center

FEBRUARY 2025

• SINULOG EXHIBITION & RECAP

(Photo Contest Winners, Festival Queen Costume Winners Exhibition, Music Video, Short Film and Video Documentation)

