LIST: Sinulog Festival 2025 Schedule
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Organizers of the Sinulog Festival 2025 have unveiled the list of activities for next year’s festivities.
Touted as one of the grandest and largest festivals in the Philippines, the Sinulog is the secular counterpart for the Feast of the Señor Sto. Niño de Cebu which is celebrated every third Sunday of January.
Millions are expected to flock to Cebu City to join the celebration. For 2025, organizers and the Cebu City government decided to hold the festival back at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) after spending two years at the South Road Properties (SRP).
The Grand Ritual Showdown and Street Parade will take place on January 19, 2025, with the former at the grandstand at the CCSC.
Below is the complete schedule released by the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI)
DECEMBER 31, 2024 – JANUARY 1, 2025
• New Year’s Countdown | Sinulog Kick Off
08:00 PM | SM Seaside Cebu
JANUARY 5, 2025
• Sinulog Open Style, Dance Crew & Tiktok Challenge
04:00 PM | GMall
JANUARY 5, 2025
• Sinulog Fun Run (Cebu City Government)
TBA | Venue to be announced
JANUARY 8, 2025
• Fiesta Señor Send-off Mass
TBA | Venue to be announced
JANUARY 9, 2025
- WALK WITH JESUS c/o Augustian Missionaries
04:00 AM | Venue to be announced
- Opening Salvo Mass
05:00 AM | Basilica del Sto. Nino
JANUARY 10, 2025
- Sinulog 2025: Opening Declaration Ceremonial Mass
02:30 PM | Basilica Pilgrim Center
- Sinulog Launching Parade
03:00 PM | Venue to be announced
- Ceremonial Opening
06:00 PM | Cebu City Sports Center
- KZ & Company Concert
07:00 PM | Venue to be announced
- Opening Ceremony
07:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña
- Sinulog Idol
07:30 PM | Fuente Osmeña
JANUARY 10-20, 2025
• Sinulog Festival Nightly Shows
06:00 PM | SRP, Fuente Osmeña & Plaza Independencia
JANUARY 10-21, 2025
• OSANino at 40 Exhibit by Order of Saint Augustine
Mall Hours | SM Seaside Cebu
JANUARY 10-28, 2025
• Sto. Nino Exhibit
Mall Hours | The Gallery, Ayala Center Cebu
JANUARY 15, 2025
• Special Screening / Concert – CCDC
08:00PM | Plaza Independencia
JANUARY 11, 2025
- BRASS BAND PARADE with Majorettes
02:00 PM | Same route as Sinulog sa Lalawigan
- BRASS BAND COMPETITION
06:00 PM | Cebu City Sports Complex
- Cultural Show – DEPED Cebu Province
06:00 PM| Fuente Osmeña
- Cultural Show – University of Cebu Dance Troupe
08:00 PM | Plaza Independencia
- Sinulog Idol
07:30 PM | Fuente Osmeña
JANUARY 12, 2025
- Cebu Marathon
12:00 MN | SM Seaside Cebu
- SINULOG SA DAKBAYAN
02:00 PM | Cebu City Sports Complex
- Cultural Show – MCSHS, MCSFA & UV
06:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña
- Cultural Show – TBA
08:00 PM | Plaza Independencia
- Sinulog Idol
07:30 PM | Fuente Osmeña
JANUARY 13, 2025
- FESTIVAL QUEEN Run Way Competition
04:00 PM | Plaza Independencia
- Cultural Show – Cebu Technological University
06:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña
- Cultural Show – CITU & USFP
06:00 PM | Plaza Independencia
- Sinulog Idol
07:30 PM | Fuente Osmeña
JANUARY 14, 2025
- Cultural Show – PJ Academy
06:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña
- Cultural Show – Indiana Aerospace University
08:00 PM| Plaza Independencia
- Sinulog Idol
07:30 PM | Fuente Osmeña
JANUARY 15, 2025
- MISS CEBU 2025
06:00 PM | Pacific Grand Ballroom
Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino (by Invitation)
- Cultural Show – DEPED Cebu City Division
06:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña
- Sinulog Idol
07:30 PM | Fuente Osmeña
JANUARY 16, 2025
- Balikbayan Welcome at the Airport
09:00 AM | MCIAA T1
- Balik Cebu Welcome Dinner & “HANDUMANAN”
05:00 PM | The Terraces, Ayala Center
- Cultural Show – USC & LLCIC
06:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña
- Cultural Show – University of San Jose Recoletos
08:00 PM | Plaza Independencia
- SINULOG IDOL GRAND FINALS
07:30 PM | Fuente Osmeña
JANUARY 18, 2025
- Solemn Foot Procession of the Venerable Image of Sr. Sto Nino
01:00 PM | Venue to be announced
Registration starts at 6:00AM from January 19 to 21, 2025
- DIY Influencers Event
06:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña
- Party at the Parks
08:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña
08:00 PM | Plaza Independencia
- Pocari Sweat DJ Performance Event
08:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña
- Bingo Plus Concert
08:00 PM | Plaza Independencia
JANUARY 17, 2025
- WALK WITH MARY
04:00 AM | Venue to be announced
- Translacion Mass
05:00 AM | Cebu City
- Translacion Mass
06:30 AM | Mandaue City
- Opening at Sinulog Devotees City
10:00 AM | Venue to be announced
Registration starts at 6:00AM from January 19 to 21, 2025
- Mayors Night
06:00 PM | Nustar Convention Center (by Invitation)
- Cebu Pop Music Festival
07:00 PM | Venue to be announced (by Invitation)
- SINULOG OPEN STYLE BATTLE FINALS
05:00 PM | Cebu City Sports Center
- SINULOG DANCE CREW FINALS
06:00 PM | Cebu City Sports Center
- FESTIVAL QUEEN CORONATION NIGHT
08:00 PM | Cebu City Sports Center
- San Miguel Concert Event
08:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña
- Coke Studio Event
09:00 PM | Plaza Independencia
JANUARY 19, 2025
- Mananita Mass
04:00 AM | Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño
- Pontifical Mass by Archbishop Jose S. Palma
06:00 AM| Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño
- Sinulog Fiesta Day Holy Mass Celebration
08:00 AM | Cebu City Sports Center
- SINULOG 2025 GRAND PARADE
09:00 AM | Cebu City Sports Center
- SINULOG 2025 Grand Finale & Grand Fireworks
07:00 PM | Cebu City Sports Center
- Pyrospectacular Show/Pyro Musical
09:00 PM | Ayala Center Cebu
09:00 PM | SM Seaside Cebu
- Bingo Plus Concert
09:00 PM | Plaza Independencia
JANUARY 20, 2025
- AWARDING CEREMONIES
1:00PM | Cebu City Sports Center
JANUARY 18, 2025
- FLUVIAL PARADE
04:00 AM | Venue to be announced
- Balik Baroto Regatta
07:00 AM | SRP
- Re-enactment of historical events
09:00 AM | Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño Planting of the Cross, Baptism & Wedding
JANUARY 24, 2025
- “HUBO”
TBA | Cebu City Sports Center
- Video & Short Film Judging
TBA| Cebu City Sports Center
- Photo Contest
TBA | Cebu City Sports Center
FEBRUARY 2025
• SINULOG EXHIBITION & RECAP
(Photo Contest Winners, Festival Queen Costume Winners Exhibition, Music Video, Short Film and Video Documentation)
