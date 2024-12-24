LIST: Sinulog Festival 2025 Schedule

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Organizers of the Sinulog Festival 2025 have unveiled the list of activities for next year’s festivities.

Touted as one of the grandest and largest festivals in the Philippines, the Sinulog is the secular counterpart for the Feast of the Señor Sto. Niño de Cebu which is celebrated every third Sunday of January.

READ MORE

Sinulog 2025: Mandaue to compete in festival’s Grand Showdown

Sinulog: Danao City is back to compete for pride and glory

Millions are expected to flock to Cebu City to join the celebration. For 2025, organizers and the Cebu City government decided to hold the festival back at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) after spending two years at the South Road Properties (SRP).

The Grand Ritual Showdown and Street Parade will take place on January 19, 2025, with the former at the grandstand at the CCSC.

Below is the complete schedule released by the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI)

DECEMBER 31, 2024 – JANUARY 1, 2025

• New Year’s Countdown | Sinulog Kick Off

08:00 PM | SM Seaside Cebu

JANUARY 5, 2025

• Sinulog Open Style, Dance Crew & Tiktok Challenge

04:00 PM | GMall

JANUARY 5, 2025

• Sinulog Fun Run (Cebu City Government)

TBA | Venue to be announced

JANUARY 8, 2025

• Fiesta Señor Send-off Mass

TBA | Venue to be announced

JANUARY 9, 2025

WALK WITH JESUS c/o Augustian Missionaries

04:00 AM | Venue to be announced

04:00 AM | Venue to be announced Opening Salvo Mass

05:00 AM | Basilica del Sto. Nino

JANUARY 10, 2025

Sinulog 2025: Opening Declaration Ceremonial Mass

02:30 PM | Basilica Pilgrim Center

02:30 PM | Basilica Pilgrim Center Sinulog Launching Parade

03:00 PM | Venue to be announced

03:00 PM | Venue to be announced Ceremonial Opening

06:00 PM | Cebu City Sports Center

06:00 PM | Cebu City Sports Center KZ & Company Concert

07:00 PM | Venue to be announced

07:00 PM | Venue to be announced Opening Ceremony

07:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña

07:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña Sinulog Idol

07:30 PM | Fuente Osmeña

JANUARY 10-20, 2025

• Sinulog Festival Nightly Shows

06:00 PM | SRP, Fuente Osmeña & Plaza Independencia

JANUARY 10-21, 2025

• OSANino at 40 Exhibit by Order of Saint Augustine

Mall Hours | SM Seaside Cebu

JANUARY 10-28, 2025

• Sto. Nino Exhibit

Mall Hours | The Gallery, Ayala Center Cebu

JANUARY 15, 2025

• Special Screening / Concert – CCDC

08:00PM | Plaza Independencia

JANUARY 11, 2025

BRASS BAND PARADE with Majorettes

02:00 PM | Same route as Sinulog sa Lalawigan

02:00 PM | Same route as Sinulog sa Lalawigan BRASS BAND COMPETITION

06:00 PM | Cebu City Sports Complex

06:00 PM | Cebu City Sports Complex Cultural Show – DEPED Cebu Province

06:00 PM| Fuente Osmeña

06:00 PM| Fuente Osmeña Cultural Show – University of Cebu Dance Troupe

08:00 PM | Plaza Independencia

08:00 PM | Plaza Independencia Sinulog Idol

07:30 PM | Fuente Osmeña

JANUARY 12, 2025

Cebu Marathon

12:00 MN | SM Seaside Cebu

12:00 MN | SM Seaside Cebu SINULOG SA DAKBAYAN

02:00 PM | Cebu City Sports Complex

02:00 PM | Cebu City Sports Complex Cultural Show – MCSHS, MCSFA & UV

06:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña

06:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña Cultural Show – TBA

08:00 PM | Plaza Independencia

08:00 PM | Plaza Independencia Sinulog Idol

07:30 PM | Fuente Osmeña

JANUARY 13, 2025

FESTIVAL QUEEN Run Way Competition

04:00 PM | Plaza Independencia

04:00 PM | Plaza Independencia Cultural Show – Cebu Technological University

06:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña

06:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña Cultural Show – CITU & USFP

06:00 PM | Plaza Independencia

06:00 PM | Plaza Independencia Sinulog Idol

07:30 PM | Fuente Osmeña

JANUARY 14, 2025

Cultural Show – PJ Academy

06:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña

06:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña Cultural Show – Indiana Aerospace University

08:00 PM| Plaza Independencia

08:00 PM| Plaza Independencia Sinulog Idol

07:30 PM | Fuente Osmeña

JANUARY 15, 2025

MISS CEBU 2025

06:00 PM | Pacific Grand Ballroom

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino (by Invitation)

06:00 PM | Pacific Grand Ballroom Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino (by Invitation) Cultural Show – DEPED Cebu City Division

06:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña

06:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña Sinulog Idol

07:30 PM | Fuente Osmeña

JANUARY 16, 2025

Balikbayan Welcome at the Airport

09:00 AM | MCIAA T1

09:00 AM | MCIAA T1 Balik Cebu Welcome Dinner & “HANDUMANAN”

05:00 PM | The Terraces, Ayala Center

05:00 PM | The Terraces, Ayala Center Cultural Show – USC & LLCIC

06:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña

06:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña Cultural Show – University of San Jose Recoletos

08:00 PM | Plaza Independencia

08:00 PM | Plaza Independencia SINULOG IDOL GRAND FINALS

07:30 PM | Fuente Osmeña

JANUARY 18, 2025

Solemn Foot Procession of the Venerable Image of Sr. Sto Nino

01:00 PM | Venue to be announced

Registration starts at 6:00AM from January 19 to 21, 2025

01:00 PM | Venue to be announced Registration starts at 6:00AM from January 19 to 21, 2025 DIY Influencers Event

06:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña

06:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña Party at the Parks

08:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña

08:00 PM | Plaza Independencia

08:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña 08:00 PM | Plaza Independencia Pocari Sweat DJ Performance Event

08:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña

08:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña Bingo Plus Concert

08:00 PM | Plaza Independencia

JANUARY 17, 2025

WALK WITH MARY

04:00 AM | Venue to be announced

04:00 AM | Venue to be announced Translacion Mass

05:00 AM | Cebu City

05:00 AM | Cebu City Translacion Mass

06:30 AM | Mandaue City

06:30 AM | Mandaue City Opening at Sinulog Devotees City

10:00 AM | Venue to be announced

Registration starts at 6:00AM from January 19 to 21, 2025

10:00 AM | Venue to be announced Registration starts at 6:00AM from January 19 to 21, 2025 Mayors Night

06:00 PM | Nustar Convention Center (by Invitation)

06:00 PM | Nustar Convention Center (by Invitation) Cebu Pop Music Festival

07:00 PM | Venue to be announced (by Invitation)

07:00 PM | Venue to be announced (by Invitation) SINULOG OPEN STYLE BATTLE FINALS

05:00 PM | Cebu City Sports Center

05:00 PM | Cebu City Sports Center SINULOG DANCE CREW FINALS

06:00 PM | Cebu City Sports Center

06:00 PM | Cebu City Sports Center FESTIVAL QUEEN CORONATION NIGHT

08:00 PM | Cebu City Sports Center

08:00 PM | Cebu City Sports Center San Miguel Concert Event

08:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña

08:00 PM | Fuente Osmeña Coke Studio Event

09:00 PM | Plaza Independencia

JANUARY 19, 2025

Mananita Mass

04:00 AM | Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño

04:00 AM | Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño Pontifical Mass by Archbishop Jose S. Palma

06:00 AM| Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño

06:00 AM| Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño Sinulog Fiesta Day Holy Mass Celebration

08:00 AM | Cebu City Sports Center

08:00 AM | Cebu City Sports Center SINULOG 2025 GRAND PARADE

09:00 AM | Cebu City Sports Center

09:00 AM | Cebu City Sports Center SINULOG 2025 Grand Finale & Grand Fireworks

07:00 PM | Cebu City Sports Center

07:00 PM | Cebu City Sports Center Pyrospectacular Show/Pyro Musical

09:00 PM | Ayala Center Cebu

09:00 PM | SM Seaside Cebu

09:00 PM | Ayala Center Cebu 09:00 PM | SM Seaside Cebu Bingo Plus Concert

09:00 PM | Plaza Independencia

JANUARY 20, 2025

AWARDING CEREMONIES

1:00PM | Cebu City Sports Center

JANUARY 18, 2025

FLUVIAL PARADE

04:00 AM | Venue to be announced

04:00 AM | Venue to be announced Balik Baroto Regatta

07:00 AM | SRP

07:00 AM | SRP Re-enactment of historical events

09:00 AM | Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño Planting of the Cross, Baptism & Wedding

JANUARY 24, 2025

“HUBO”

TBA | Cebu City Sports Center

TBA | Cebu City Sports Center Video & Short Film Judging

TBA| Cebu City Sports Center

TBA| Cebu City Sports Center Photo Contest

TBA | Cebu City Sports Center

FEBRUARY 2025

• SINULOG EXHIBITION & RECAP

(Photo Contest Winners, Festival Queen Costume Winners Exhibition, Music Video, Short Film and Video Documentation)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP