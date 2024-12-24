‘Swinging’ Biliran bridge: DPWH imposes load limit on it

TACLOBAN CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said heavy equipment vehicles are temporarily prohibited from crossing the Biliran Bridge in Biliran province after videos on Facebook showed that the structure was swinging.

Starting late Monday, only light vehicles (4-wheelers) such as passenger vans, sports utility vehicles, and other similar or lighter types of vehicles are allowed to pass the bridge that connects the islands of Leyte and Biliran.

“This is due to the prevailing extreme windy condition and the heavy volume of traffic brought about by the holiday season. Buses with passengers are advised to unload passengers prior to crossing Biliran Bridge. Traveling public are advised to cross the bridge one at a time and with caution,” the DPWH Eastern Visayas regional office said in its advisory issued Monday night.

Footages shared by the Biliran Island Facebook page showed wave-like movements on the bridge, and the steel bars can be seen moving.

In 2021, the DPWH announced that it would build a PHP500 million bridge parallel to the deteriorating Biliran Bridge.

The proposed bridge will be constructed next to the existing old Biliran Bridge.

Built and designed in 1976, the old bridge can no longer be used by heavy vehicles, according to DPWH. (PNA)

