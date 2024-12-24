FACES OF CEBU: John Dale Dyenghong, 32, race car driver of Toyota Cebu Racing team 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Toyota Cebu Racing Team (TCC) has officially introduced its next generation of racers, among them is 32-year-old Johndale Seniedo Dyenghong.

Popularly known as JD Dy, this racer of TCC is a fitness enthusiast and a businessman who fell in love with car racing.

Dyenghong’s journey into professional racing is as unconventional as it is inspiring.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, racing was never on his radar.

However, a chance encounter with renowned Cebuano racer Lord Seno, who is his dear friend, changed everything. Initially approached by Seno for a fitness regimen to prepare for post-lockdown races, Dyenghong’s potential as a racing driver came into focus.

READ MORE:

FACES OF CEBU: Danny Booc, fashion designer, creative pageant director

“I’ve been with Toyota Cebu Racing Team for two years now. Back then, Lord [Seno] and I were just talking about fitness. He mentioned that I was coachable and encouraged me to try racing with the Toyota Cebu Vios team. At first, I said no—I didn’t have a professional background and couldn’t see myself as a racer. But Lord insisted, saying he would guide me through the ins and outs of the sport,” Dyenghong shared.

‘Touge Racing’

Though new to the world of circuit racing, Dyenghong had long been a passionate follower of the sport. His fascination began with racing films and was fueled by growing up alongside drivers in Cebu.

As a member of Cebu’s “Touge Racing,” Dyenghong honed his skills on the challenging, winding mountain roads before transitioning to high-speed race track competitions.

Dy’s rapid rise to success has been remarkable. He clinched numerous podium finishes, including his crowning achievement—the first-place title in the 2024 Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) Philippine Cup at Clark International Speedway. Additionally, he dominated the race by earning pole position, fastest lap, and lap leader honors.

“It was a long and hard-fought journey. While the race itself only lasted 30 minutes, it was the culmination of months of effort. I wouldn’t have achieved this without enduring the ups and downs of my early racing days,” Dyenghong admitted.

Brotherhood

Dyenghong’s semi-professional career began in 2023 with endurance racing, where he steadily improved before earning his spot in the Toyota Vios Cup 2024 roster. He attributes much of his success to the unwavering support and camaraderie within the TCC.

“These people—Lord Seno, Carlo Suarez, and John Velasco—have been my friends even before I got my driving license. We grew up together, and I looked up to them as they raced. Back then, I was more of a mountain racer, part of the Touge Kings with Jong King. But their guidance brought me to where I am today.”

For Dyenghong, TCC is more than a team; it’s a brotherhood. Unlike other groups that only meet on race day, TCC fosters deep bonds that extend far beyond the track.

“We’re like a family. We travel together, sleep together, and share meals. This closeness sets us apart from other teams and is a big reason for our success. From drivers to mechanics, engineers to coaches, everyone is tightly connected,” Dyenghong noted.

In 2025, Dyenghong remains committed to his craft, inspired by the camaraderie of TCC and the vision of those who believed in him. With his eyes set on new challenges, he is determined to continue TCC’s legacy in racing