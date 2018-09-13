Ceres increases fare; transport group seeks P2 increase in PUJ, tricycle fare

Vallacar Transit Inc. has announced an increase in their bus fares starting on Friday (September 14) citing increases in fuel price.

Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) Manager Jonathan Tumulak said he asked the management of the bus company which operates Ceres Liner to send him a letter to formally announce their fare increases prior to its implementation.

Meanwhile, the transport group Cebu Labor Coalition (CELAC) is planning to seek a P2 increase in the minimum fare of public utility jeepneys (PUJs) and tricycles.

They will file their petition for the fare increase before the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) on Monday (September 17).