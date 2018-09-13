CCENRO may cancel weekend coastal cleanup activities

Cebu City Government may postpone their participation in the International Coastal Cleanup Day on Sunday (September 16).

The possible postponement is in anticipation of the effects of super typhoon Ompong.

Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) officer-in-charge Nida Cabrera said they are only waiting for the announcement of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) if the activity will push through.

The CCENRO is also supposed to launch the use of biofences on the same day.

On the other hand, the Lapu-Lapu City Government has rescheduled their coastal cleanup activities from September 16 to 23.