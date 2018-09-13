UC remains unbeaten, hands CIT-U fifth straight loss

The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters went through some anxious moments in the fourth before pulling away from the hard-fighting Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 81-67, in the 2018 Cesafi men’s basketball tournament on Thursday evening at the Cebu Coliseum.

Still stinging from four straight losses, the Wildcats played ferocious basketball and led, 57-53, early in the fourth after a three-pointer by veteran marksman Kevin Oleodo. A layup by Oleodo gave CIT-U its final taste of the lead at 64-61, 6:23 to go.

It was all UC from there with Cameroonian big man Frederick Elombe leading a blistering 20-3 endgame kick to give the Webmasters its fourth win in as many games.

Elombe scored eight of his 18 points during that pivotal run while also adding an incredible 23 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

Oleodo led CIT-U with 17 points, Jessie Aloro added 13 while Mark Christian Kong chipped in 12. Rookie standout Kenny Rogers Rocacurva shot 1-of-13 from the field and finished with just four points as the Wildcats remain winless in five games so far this season.