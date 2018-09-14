Police arrest fake dentist in Cebu City

A former dental assistant who misrepresented herself as a dentist was caught in an entrapment by the Crime Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) at Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City on Thursday (September 13).

The suspect was identified as Karen Bucoy, 36.

She was arrested at her residence after the Philippine Dental Association (PDA) received a complaint for malpractice from a patient which the suspect handled.

The PDA Cebu Chapter officials said that Bucoy is among the fake dentists that are operating through online transactions.

Dr. Luis Niñal, Jr., vice-president of PDA Visayas, discourages people to patronize fake dentists who offer cheaper rates due to the potential danger it may bring./Delta Dyrecka Letigio, USJ-R Journalism Intern