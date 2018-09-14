Osmeña threatens to oust LTO-7 from its headquarters

The feud between Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña and Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) Director Vic Caindec continues as the mayor threatened to kick out LTO-7 from headquarters.

The regional transportation office is currently situated at a city-owned property along N. Bacalso Avenue, Cebu City.

In a post on his official Facebook page, the mayor said he is planning to use the property as an extension of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

“As if people who have to wait months for their registration are being punished 12,000 pesos wasn’t bad enough. We all know the public’s reaction to LTO’s “massive operation” to arrest vehicles without plate numbers in addition to the fines they already force on people who are still waiting for their registrations,” said Osmeña.

“The letter is already prepared and ready to be sent the moment Mr. Caondic (Caindec) refuses to stop punishing the Cebuanos for something that is not their fault,” he added.