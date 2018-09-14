MCIAA to hike aircraft parking, tacking fees starting Nov. 1

THE Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) will implement an increase of aircraft parking and tacking fees starting on Nov. 1.

Glenn Napuli, acting assistant general manager of MCIAA, said the order was part of their part of the Concession Agreement (CA) between the GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to raise charges and fees yearly.

“Every year, nakapatik sa Concession Agreement nga based on the inflation rate there will be an increase that will be imposed,” said Napuli during a public hearing attended by stakeholders last Friday.

For domestic operations, their parking fees for aircraft weighing not more than 50,000 kilograms (kg) will now become P26.72 from the current P26.01 during the first half hour, and P21.38 for each additional half hour thereafter from existing P20.81.

Also, domestic aircraft weighing from 50, 001 to 100,000 kg will pay a fee of P220.72 for the first half hour and another P50.76 for each additional half hours from the previous charges of P214.85 and P49.41, respectively.

While, aircraft weighing 100,001 kilograms and above has to pay the same parking fee of P220.72 for the first 30 minutes but an additional of P58.77 for the next half hour.

As for international operations, at least US $1.81 will be charged for the first 30 minutes parking of an airplane weighing not more than 50, 000 kg and another US $2.77 for each half hour excess parking period.

For aircraft having a scale between 50, 001 to 100, 000 kg, a fee of US $18.06 will be asked for the first fraction and another US $3.96 thereafter.

The same parking fee of US $18.06 will also be implemented to international aircraft weighing more than 100,001 kgs and above but an additional US $5.24 each fraction thereof.

The previous tacking fee of US $34.33 per bridge per hour has also increased to US $35.27.

The fees are computed based on the maximum take-off weight in Aircraft’s Certification and the number of hours parked after.

However, the first two hours of parking period is given for free.

“Minimal lang siya na amount. But we have to do this as part sa among obligation under the contract,” Napuli said.

Meanwhile, Philippine Airlines (PAL) Cebu Operations AVP Benedict Yap has assured that this will not become an added burden to airline passengers.

“Not necessarily kay not all costs man gud kay i-charge or i-pass on sa consumers,” he said.