680 stranded at Cebu seaports due to Typhoon Ompong

About 680 travelers were left stranded in different ports in Cebu province after all trips were canceled since Thursday (September 13).

This, after the Philippines Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa-Mactan( issued a gale warning which prohibits vessels from sailing due to rough weather conditions.

Aside from stranded passengers, the Philippines Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) noted at least 92 vessels and 338 cargo ships that were grounded since 8 a.m. on Saturday (September 15).

Meanwhile, Typhon Ompong has slightly weakened with maximum sustained winds of 185 Kilometers per hour (KPH) and with a gustiness of 305 KPH.

As of this morning, the weather disturbance was seen at the vicinity of Kabugao, Apayao in Northern Luzon.