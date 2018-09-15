Man injured in Talisay road accident

By Paul Lauro |September 15,2018 - 08:44 AM

 

A man was injured after his vehicle hit a tree on a center island at the South Coastal Road in Talisay City on September 15, Saturday early morning.

The victim was identified as Arestides Quijano, 20, from Barangay Tungkil, Minglanilla, Cebu.

According to police reports, the man allegedly fell asleep.

The victim was rushed to the nearest hospital, police said.

