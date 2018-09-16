Celebrate life, uplift the soul through frames

LENS PHOTO EXHIBIT

TAKE a break from the daily dose of violence and find photos that uplift the soul.

Lens, the association of Cebu-based photojournalists, has launched a seven-day photo exhibit at the ground floor of Robinsons Galleria on Saturday, September 15.

Alex Badayos, president of Lens, said they wanted to give the public a positive note to look forward to by showing pictures that can brighten up days.

“We wanted to do away from the daily killings. We want to show the positive things that they can be happy about,” Badayos said.

The exhibit showcases 36 photos of different sceneries and activities in Cebu and the other parts of Central Visayas from the portfolio of Lens members.

Among the photos exhibited are countryside living in Tuburan, picture-perfect sunsets, breathtaking waterfalls and gigantic stalactites and stalagmites in Cebu’s caves.

Maintaining sustainable tourism and environmental resources is also a message that the exhibit wants to get across as they showcased photos of the cleanup drive in Sumilon Island and the mount of garbage in the Inayawan landfill.

Badayos said those photos should serve as an eye-opener for tourists and natives alike to take care of the natural resources in their localities.

The exhibit serves as one of the kick-off activities for the weeklong celebration of the 26th Cebu Press Freedom Week (CPFW) and will be open until the culmination activity next Sunday, Sept. 22.

This is the first time that Lens opened an exhibit to the public during the CPFW celebration.

The exhibit is in partnership with Cebu Pacific Air.

The launching was graced by editorial heads of the local newspaper outlets headed Cebu Daily News’ editor-in-chief Ma. Edralyn Benedicto and officials from Cebu Pacific Air.

CDN is the lead convenor of 2018 CPFW.